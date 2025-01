Lula deseja êxito a Trump e pede avanço em parcerias

Handout picture released by the Brazilian Presidency showing Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (C) speaking, flanked by his Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (L) and Chief of Staff Rui Costa, during a ministerial meeting at the official residence Granja do Torto in Brasilia on January 20, 2025. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he hoped the United States would remain a "historical partner" of his country after Donald Trump's return to the White House Monday. (Photo by Ricardo STUCKERT/BRAZILIAN PRESIDENCY/AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / BRAZILIAN PRESIDENCY / RICARDO STUCKERT" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS Caption Ricardo STUCKERT/BRAZILIAN PRESIDENCY/AFP/JC