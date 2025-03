Canadá adotará tarifas de 25% sobre produtos importados dos EUA, afirma Trudeau

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference about the US tariffs against Canada on March 4, 2025 on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, as Foreign Minister Melanie Joly (L) and Minister of Finance and Intergovernmental Affairs Dominic Leblanc look on. Trudeau said that President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on Canada to destroy the country's economy to make it easier for the United States to annex its northern neighbor. The extraordinary warning about Trump's threat to Canadian sovereignty came as the US president delivered on his vow to impose 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian goods. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP) Caption Dave Chan/AFP/JC