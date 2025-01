Forças de defesa de Israel confirmam que reféns chegaram ao ponto de recepção

This picture taken from the Israeli side of the border with the Gaza Strip shows destroyed buildings in northern Gaza on January 16, 2025, following the announcement of a truce amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Israel's cabinet was expected to meet on January 16, to approve a ceasefire and hostage-release deal with Hamas, Israeli media reported, a day after mediators announced an agreement they hope will lead to a permanent end to the Gaza war. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) Menahem KAHANA/AFP/JC