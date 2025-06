FMI eleva previsão de crescimento do Brasil a 2,3% e recomenda esforço fiscal mais ambicioso

Fundo Monet?rio Internacional FMI 498113-01-02 (FILES) This file photo taken on June 30, 2015 shows the logo outside the headquarters of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC. A hollowing out of the middle class in advanced economies like the US, amid weak wage growth and rising inequality, is holding back global growth, a senior IMF official said on September 25, 2017.Tao Zhang, the International Monetary Fund's deputy managing director, said the fund's economic growth forecasts due out next month, will show little change in the global recovery that is still relatively slow."Nearly a decade after the global financial crisis, the global economy is getting better," Zhang told a gathering of business economists in Cleveland, Ohio. / AFP PHOTO / BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/JC