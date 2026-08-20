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Publicada em 20 de Agosto de 2026 às 09:26

Ataque russo mata 16 em Kiev; Zelensky pede mais ajuda

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) looks on at the start of the Integrated Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition meeting ahead of a summit of the Coalition of the Willing to support Ukraine at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris on July 13, 2026. The summit meeting of the Coalition of the Willing -- launched by France and the United Kingdom to provide military support to Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion -- will push for a ceasefire and renewed peace talks, the French presidency said. (Photo by Tom Nicholson / POOL / AFP)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) looks on at the start of the Integrated Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition meeting ahead of a summit of the Coalition of the Willing to support Ukraine at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris on July 13, 2026. The summit meeting of the Coalition of the Willing -- launched by France and the United Kingdom to provide military support to Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion -- will push for a ceasefire and renewed peace talks, the French presidency said. (Photo by Tom Nicholson / POOL / AFP)

TOM NICHOLSON / AFP
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As defesas aéreas da Ucrânia voltaram a se mostrar insuficientes contra uma barragem de mísseis balísticos da Rússia nesta quinta-feira (20), quando um ataque das forças de Vladimir Putin matou ao menos 16 pessoas e deixou mais de 40 feridos em Kiev e região.
 
"Os interceptadores para sistemas [antiaéreos americanos] Patriot ainda não foram substituídos. Infelizmente, a resposta do mundo a tais ataques não é sempre adequada", queixou-se o presidente Volodimir Zelensky no Telegram.

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