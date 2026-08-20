Ataque russo mata 16 em Kiev; Zelensky pede mais ajuda

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) looks on at the start of the Integrated Anti-Ballistic Missile Coalition meeting ahead of a summit of the Coalition of the Willing to support Ukraine at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris on July 13, 2026. The summit meeting of the Coalition of the Willing -- launched by France and the United Kingdom to provide military support to Ukraine after Russia's full-scale invasion -- will push for a ceasefire and renewed peace talks, the French presidency said. (Photo by Tom Nicholson / POOL / AFP)

TOM NICHOLSON / AFP