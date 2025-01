Itamaraty: uso indiscriminado de algemas e correntes viola termos de acordo com os EUA

Brazilians who were deported from US walk through the departure lounge at Eduardo Gomes International Airport in Manaus, Amazonas state, on January 25, 2025. Brazil on Saturday condemned the "disregard for fundamental rights" of nearly 80 Brazilian illegal migrants deported from the US who were handcuffed during the journey. The plane landed in Manaus due to technical problems. (Photo by MICHAEL DANTAS / AFP) MICHAEL DANTAS/AFP/JC