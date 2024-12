Macron visita Notre-Dame às vésperas de reabertura e diz que catedral está sublime

Attendees including workers of reconstruction of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral gather during a speech by French President Emmanuel Macron (C) in the nave of the cathedral in Paris, on November 29, 2024. - The Notre-Dame Cathedral is set to re-open early December 2024, with a planned weekend of ceremonies on December 7 and 8, 2024, five years after the 2019 fire which ravaged the world heritage landmark and toppled its spire. (Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier / POOL / AFP) SARAH MEYSSONIER/POOL/AFP/JC