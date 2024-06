Aos 85 anos, Fujimori se filia a partido no Peru, e aliados não descartam volta

Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori addresses a press conference in Lima, Peru, on September 14, 1992, two days after the capture of the Shining Path leader Abimael Guzman. Fujimori declared that he was in favor of the death penalty for Guzman whose rebel group is held accountable for the killing of 25,000 people over the past 12 years. (Photo by JAIME RAZURI / AFP) Caption JAIME RAZURI/AFP/JC