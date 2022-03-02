Confira perfis nas redes sociais que mostram as ações de defesa ucranianas na guerra

,
Irpin, a satellite city on the western outskirts of Kyiv, has suffered multiple Russian attacks since the beginning of the full-scale offensive.A bridge that connects the city to Kyiv was blown up by the Ukrainian forces to block Russian troops.Video: Illia Ponomarenko pic.twitter.com/bFwVBwqK8E
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 2, 2022
#Ukraine: New images claim to show more Russian losses in Borodyanka, #Kyiv - at least 2 more cargo trucks, fuel truck and BMP-2 with 9P135M GLS & 9M113-series Konkurs ATGM.Worth to note, that it seems the anti-tank missile failed to launch properly and stuck inside the tube. https://t.co/T8fm5eL0kZ pic.twitter.com/P33nNpKLIj
— Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) March 2, 2022
The invaders practically destroyed the entire city of #Borodyanka. But the enemy still did not surrender it. pic.twitter.com/q7qhMVmD8k — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 2, 2022
Putin is at war with children. In Ukraine, where his missiles hit kindergartens and orphanages, and also in Russia. 7 y.o. David and Sofia, 9 y.o. Matvey, 11 y.o. Gosha and Liza spent this night behind bars in Moscow for their ‘NO TO WAR’ posters. This is how scared the man is. pic.twitter.com/eSenU1D5Ut — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 2, 2022
Coordinated actions with Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. Reported on the course of defense and the latest crimes of Russia against the civilian population. We are grateful for continued significant assistance in combating aggression. Together with partners we defend ! — (@ZelenskyyUa) March 2, 2022
– - https://t.co/ZfCqgNjOPWhttps://t.co/eZuKHSkLJ8 pic.twitter.com/Qg6wbC3Brj — (@GeneralStaffUA) March 2, 2022
The occupiers shelled a kindergarten in Severodonetsk, damaging the roof and cutting off the heat supply network. 8 children are in the basement right now, they are being evacuated pic.twitter.com/AsWQeHHjKR — Hromadske Int. (@Hromadske) March 2, 2022
In #Kharkiv, russian rockets hit a university and the Security Service of #Ukraine buildings. At least three people were injured, and the number of victims is to be clarified. #StandWithUkraine #StopRussianAggression #stopputin #stoprussia pic.twitter.com/tcdXN8e0UE — Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (@ua_parliament) March 2, 2022