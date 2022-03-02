Confira perfis nas redes sociais que mostram as ações de defesa ucranianas na guerra

Uma guerra não se faz somente por meio das armas e dos discursos políticos. Ao lado da guerra dos foguetes, das bombas e das palavras, caminha a guerra da informação. Não se sabe ao certo quem proferiu, mas, toda vez que um conflito militar estoura, uma célebre frase volta a ser lembrada: "Na guerra, a primeira vítima é sempre a verdade." E, nesta disputa, as narrativas costumam causar impacto tanto quanto os mísseis.

Atacada pelo segundo maior poder militar do mundo, a Ucrânia de Volodymyr Zelensky chega ao sétimo dia resistindo à investida da Rússia de Vladimir Putin. E, em 2022, nesse tabuleiro onde as movimentações das tropas chamam mais a atenção, a movimentação nas redes sociais também ganha importância.

Na Ucrânia, a menor força militar está sendo compensada com uma forte atuação nas internet e o Twitter é o principal canal usado pelos órgãos oficiais do país e por canais alternativos de informação para transmitir o seu olhar do conflito.

Confira abaixo dez perfis que mostram a versão ucraniana dos fatos:

O perfil oficial das Forças Armadas da Ucrânia no Twitter mescla suas postagens entre informações sobre as ações da defesa, resultados dessas ações, orientações para a população, conclamações para a defesa do país e propaganda sobre os feitos dos militares ucranianos.

Veículo de imprensa sediado em Kiev, a capital da Ucrânia, tem feito uma cobertura intensa da guerra, contando com o auxílio da população, que envia vídeos e imagens dos acontecimentos, e acompanhando as informações oficiais de ambos os lados.

Irpin, a satellite city on the western outskirts of Kyiv, has suffered multiple Russian attacks since the beginning of the full-scale offensive. A bridge that connects the city to Kyiv was blown up by the Ukrainian forces to block Russian troops. Video: Illia Ponomarenko pic.twitter.com/bFwVBwqK8E — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 2, 2022

Projeto independente que monitora e rastreia a captura de pessoal e material bélico russo em território ucraniano.

#Ukraine: New images claim to show more Russian losses in Borodyanka, #Kyiv - at least 2 more cargo trucks, fuel truck and BMP-2 with 9P135M GLS & 9M113-series Konkurs ATGM. pic.twitter.com/P33nNpKLIj Worth to note, that it seems the anti-tank missile failed to launch properly and stuck inside the tube. https://t.co/T8fm5eL0kZ — Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) March 2, 2022

O veículo de mídia acompanha notícias relacionadas ao Leste europeu e tem feito uma cobertura bem próxima dos acontecimentos na Ucrânia.

The invaders practically destroyed the entire city of #Borodyanka. But the enemy still did not surrender it. pic.twitter.com/q7qhMVmD8k — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 2, 2022

O ministro das Relações Exteriores da Ucrânia, Dmytro Kuleba, é muito ativo em suas redes sociais, e usa o Twitter com frequência para passar informações e, também, pressionar a comunidade internacional para que ela tome medidas duras contra a Rússia e em defesa da Ucrânia. Todos os contatos realizados com seus pares de outros países são informados em sua conta.

Putin is at war with children. In Ukraine, where his missiles hit kindergartens and orphanages, and also in Russia. 7 y.o. David and Sofia, 9 y.o. Matvey, 11 y.o. Gosha and Liza spent this night behind bars in Moscow for their ‘NO TO WAR’ posters. This is how scared the man is. pic.twitter.com/eSenU1D5Ut — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 2, 2022

O presidente da Ucrânia, Volodymyr Zelensky, é um "heavy user" das redes sociais e tem utilizado com muita eficiência grupos nos aplicativos de conversa. Todos os seus contatos com líderes mundiais são relatados em sua conta no Twitter, assim como exortações aos cidadãos para resistirem e outras informações.

Coordinated actions with Prime Minister @BorisJohnson. Reported on the course of defense and the latest crimes of Russia against the civilian population. We are grateful for continued significant assistance in combating aggression. Together with partners we defend ! — (@ZelenskyyUa) March 2, 2022

O perfil oficial do Ministério da Defesa ucraniano atualiza as ações realizados pela defesa do país e compartilha as publicações de diversas outras figuras e órgãos importantes do governo do país.

A conta oficial do Estado Maior das Forças Armadas ucraniano foca sua atuação na propaganda dos feitos da defesa ucraniana, salientando as perdas do exército russo e as vitórias da resistência, além de divulgar comunicados e informes oficiais.

Veículo de mídia independente ucraniano que está acompanhando o conflito e mostrando imagens e relatos dos estragos causados pela invasão russa.

The occupiers shelled a kindergarten in Severodonetsk, damaging the roof and cutting off the heat supply network. 8 children are in the basement right now, they are being evacuated pic.twitter.com/AsWQeHHjKR — Hromadske Int. (@Hromadske) March 2, 2022

O perfil oficial do parlamento ucraniano traz informações do governo e de suas ações, além das articulações políticas do próprio parlamento. Além disso, relatos das linhas de frente de combate, com fotos e vídeos, são publicados na conta.