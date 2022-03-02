Porto Alegre, quarta-feira, 02 de março de 2022.
Dia Nacional do Turismo.
quarta-feira, 02 de março de 2022.
Guerra na Ucrânia

- Publicada em 02/03/2022 às 11h50min.

Confira perfis nas redes sociais que mostram as ações de defesa ucranianas na guerra

PIXABAY/DIVULGAÇÃO/JC
Uma guerra não se faz somente por meio das armas e dos discursos políticos. Ao lado da guerra dos foguetes, das bombas e das palavras, caminha a guerra da informação. Não se sabe ao certo quem proferiu, mas, toda vez que um conflito militar estoura, uma célebre frase volta a ser lembrada: "Na guerra, a primeira vítima é sempre a verdade." E, nesta disputa, as narrativas costumam causar impacto tanto quanto os mísseis.
Atacada pelo segundo maior poder militar do mundo, a Ucrânia de Volodymyr Zelensky chega ao sétimo dia resistindo à investida da Rússia de Vladimir Putin. E, em 2022, nesse tabuleiro onde as movimentações das tropas chamam mais a atenção, a movimentação nas redes sociais também ganha importância.
Na Ucrânia, a menor força militar está sendo compensada com uma forte atuação nas internet e o Twitter é o principal canal usado pelos órgãos oficiais do país e por canais alternativos de informação para transmitir o seu olhar do conflito.
Confira abaixo dez perfis que mostram a versão ucraniana dos fatos:
O perfil oficial das Forças Armadas da Ucrânia no Twitter mescla suas postagens entre informações sobre as ações da defesa, resultados dessas ações, orientações para a população, conclamações para a defesa do país e propaganda sobre os feitos dos militares ucranianos.
Veículo de imprensa sediado em Kiev, a capital da Ucrânia, tem feito uma cobertura intensa da guerra, contando com o auxílio da população, que envia vídeos e imagens dos acontecimentos, e acompanhando as informações oficiais de ambos os lados.
Projeto independente que monitora e rastreia a captura de pessoal e material bélico russo em território ucraniano.
O veículo de mídia acompanha notícias relacionadas ao Leste europeu e tem feito uma cobertura bem próxima dos acontecimentos na Ucrânia.
O ministro das Relações Exteriores da Ucrânia, Dmytro Kuleba, é muito ativo em suas redes sociais, e usa o Twitter com frequência para passar informações e, também, pressionar a comunidade internacional para que ela tome medidas duras contra a Rússia e em defesa da Ucrânia. Todos os contatos realizados com seus pares de outros países são informados em sua conta.
O presidente da Ucrânia, Volodymyr Zelensky, é um "heavy user" das redes sociais e tem utilizado com muita eficiência grupos nos aplicativos de conversa. Todos os seus contatos com líderes mundiais são relatados em sua conta no Twitter, assim como exortações aos cidadãos para resistirem e outras informações.
O perfil oficial do Ministério da Defesa ucraniano atualiza as ações realizados pela defesa do país e compartilha as publicações de diversas outras figuras e órgãos importantes do governo do país.
A conta oficial do Estado Maior das Forças Armadas ucraniano foca sua atuação na propaganda dos feitos da defesa ucraniana, salientando as perdas do exército russo e as vitórias da resistência, além de divulgar comunicados e informes oficiais.
Veículo de mídia independente ucraniano que está acompanhando o conflito e mostrando imagens e relatos dos estragos causados pela invasão russa.
O perfil oficial do parlamento ucraniano traz informações do governo e de suas ações, além das articulações políticas do próprio parlamento. Além disso, relatos das linhas de frente de combate, com fotos e vídeos, são publicados na conta.
