Game of Thrones, Westworld e The Handmaid's Tale são líderes em indicações ao Emmy Awards

Os atores Ryan Eggold e Samira Wiley divulgaram nesta quinta-feira (12) os indicados ao 70º Primetime Emmy Awards, a mais importante premiação para séries de televisão nos Estados Unidos.

As séries dramáticas com mais indicações são Game of Thrones, com 22, Westworld com 21, e The Handmaid's Tale, ambos com 20 indicações. Já em comédia, o líder é Saturday Night Live com 21, seguido por Atlanta com 14 e The Marvelous Ms. Maisel com 13. Mesmo com duas séries da HBO liderando o número de indicações, o canal líder em indicações é o serviço de streaming Netflix, com 112.

A cerimônia vai ocorrer no dia 17 de setembro em Los Angeles, no Microsoft Theater, e terá apresentação dos comediantes Michael Che e Colin Jost.

Veja os indicados:

Melhor Série de Drama:

“The Americans”

"The Crown"

“Game of Thrones”

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This Is Us"

"Westworld"

Melhor Série de Comédia:

"Atlanta"

“Barry”

"black-ish"

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Glow”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

"Silicon Valley"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Melhor Minissérie:

“The Alienist”

“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

“Genius: Picasso”

“Godless”

“Patrick Melrose”

Melhor Filme de TV:

“Black Mirror: USS Callister”

“Fahrenheit 451”

“Flint”

“Paterno”

“The Tale”

Melhor Ator de Série de Drama:

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Ed Harris, “Westworld”

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"

Jeffrey Wright, “Westworld”

Melhor Atriz de Série de Drama:

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

Melhor Ator de Série de Comédia:

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Ted Danson, “The Good Place”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Melhor Atriz de Série de Comédia:

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Melhor Ator em Minissérie ou Filme de TV:

Antonio Banderas, “Genius: Picasso”

Darren Criss, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Patrick Melrose”

Jeff Daniels, “The Looming Tower"

John Legend, “Jesus Christ Superstar”

Jesse Plemons, “Black Mirror: USS Callister”

Melhor Atriz em Minissérie ou Filme de TV:

Jessica Biel, “The Sinner”

Laura Dern, “The Tale”

Michelle Dockery, “Godless”

Edie Falco, “The Menendez Murders”

Regina King, “Seven Seconds”

Sarah Paulson, “American Horror Story: Cult”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante de Série de Drama:

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, “Game of Thrones”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

Joseph Fiennes, “The Handmaid's Tale

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Mandy Patinkin, “Homeland”

Matt Smith, “The Crown”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante de Série de Drama:

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Lena Headey, “Game of Thrones”

Vanessa Kirby, “The Crown”

Thandie Newton, “Westworld”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante de Série de Comédia:

Louie Anderson, “Baskets”

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Tituss Burgess, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

Brian Tyree Henry, “Atlanta”

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante de Série de Comédia:

Zazie Beetz, “Atlanta”

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Betty Gilpin, “GLOW”

Leslie Jones, “Saturday Night Live”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Laurie Metcalf, “Roseanne”

Megan Mullally, “Will & Grace”

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie ou Filme de TV:

Jeff Daniels, “Godless”

Brandon Victor Dixon, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

John Leguizamo, “Waco”

Ricky Martin, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Édgar Ramírez, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Michael Stuhlbarg, “The Looming Tower”

Finn Wittrock, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Minissérie ou Filme de TV:

Sara Bareilles, “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert”

Penélope Cruz, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Judith Light, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Adina Porter, “American Horror Story: Cult”

Merritt Wever, “Godless”

Letitia Wright, “Black Mirror: Black Museum”

Melhor Ator Convidado de Série de Drama:

F. Murray Abrahamm "Homeland"

Cameron Britton, "Mindhunter"

Matthew Goode, "The Crown"

Ron Cephas Jones, "This Is Us"

Gerald McRaney, "This Is Us"

Jimmi Simpson, "Westworld"

Melhor Atriz Convidada de Série de Drama:

Viola Davis, "Scandal”

Kelly Jenrette, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Cherry Jones, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Diana Rigg, "Game Of Thrones"

Cicely Tyson, "How To Get Away With Murder"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Melhor Ator Convidado de Série de Comédia:

Sterling K. Brown, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"

Bryan Cranston, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Donald Glover, "Saturday Night Live"

Bill Hader, "Saturday Night Live"

Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Katt Williams, "Atlanta"

Melhor Atriz Convidada de Série de Comédia:

Tina Fey, " Saturday Night Live"

Tiffany Haddish, "Saturday Night Live"

Jane Lynch, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Maya Rudolph, "The Good Place"

Molly Shannon, "Will & Grace"

Wanda Sykes, "black-ish"

Melhor Narração:

Sir David Attenborough, “Blue Planet II”

Charles Dance, “Savage Kingdom”

Morgan Freeman, “March Of The Penguins 2: The Next Step”

Carl Reiner, “If You're Not In The Obit, Eat Breakfast”

Liev Schreiber, “24/7”

Melhor Dublagem:

Alex Borstein, Family Guy

Dan Castellaneta, The Simpsons

Seth MacFarlane, American Dad!

Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy

Russi Taylor, The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular

Melhor Série de Animação:

“Big Hero 6: The Series”

“Bob's Burgers”

“Rick And Morty”

“The Simpsons”

“South Park”

Melhor Série de Animação (curta):

“Adventure Time”

“Robot Chicken”

“Steven Universe”

“Teen Titans Go!”

“We Bare Bears”

Melhor Série de Sketches

“At Home With Amy Sedaris”

“Drunk History”

”I Love You America”

“Portlandia”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Tracey Ullman’s Show”

Melhor Talk Show

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”

Reality de Competição

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Melhor Reality Show (estruturado)

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Fixer Upper”

“Lip Sync Battle”

“Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank”

“Who Do You Think You Are”

Melhor Reality Show (não estruturado)

“Born This Way”

“Deadliest Catch”

“Intervention”

“Naked And Afraid”

“RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked”

“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell”

Melhor Apresentação de Reality

Ellen DeGeneres, “Ellen's Game Of Games”

Jane Lynch, “Hollywood Game Night”

Tim Gunn e Heidi Klum, “Project Runway”

RuPaul, “RuPaul's Drag Race”

W. Kamau Bell, “United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell”