Cenipa está com caixas-pretas da aeronave que caiu no interior de SP

Aerial view of the wreckage of an airplane that crashed with 61 people on board in Vinhedo, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, on August 9, 2024. - An airplane carrying 57 passengers and four crew crashed on August 9 in Brazil's Sao Paulo state, killing everyone on board, local officials said. The aircraft, a French-made ATR 72-500 operated by the airline Voepass, was travelling from Cascavel in southern Parana state to Sao Paulo's Guarulhos international airport when it crashed in the city of Vinhedo. (Photo by MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL / AFP) MIGUEL SCHINCARIOL/AFP/JC