Haddad afirma que 4% das exportações serão afetadas por tarifaço e mais de 2% terão destino alternativo

Brazilian Finance Minister Fernando Haddad gestures as he delivers a speech during the launching of the 2025/26 Harvest Plan at Planalto Palace in Brasilia on June 30, 2025. The government will offer approximately R$ 600 billion (US$ 110 billion) in credit lines for agribusiness and family farming. (Photo by Evaristo SA / AFP) Caption Evaristo SA/AFP/JC