Ata do Fed indica disposição de vários dirigentes para nova alta de juros

(FILES) This this file photo taken on May 02, 2018 shows the US Federal Reserve in Washington, DC. - The US economy is in good shape to keep expanding, but more interest rate increases will be needed to maintain that trajectory without inflation, newly-installed Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Thursday, October 25, 2018. In his first public appearance since taking the post, Clarida said that even after three rate hikes this year, the Fed's benchmark lending rate continues to provide stimulus to the economy that will need to be scaled back. And he said the Fed will make its decisions without regard to President Donald Trump's repeated attacks on the central bank. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP/JC