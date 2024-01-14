Principais produções indicadas ao Emmy estão no streaming

A cerimônia de entrega do Emmy poderá ser acompanhada pelos espectadores brasileiros nesta segunda-feira (15), a partir das 21h30min. Com apresentação do ator e comediante Anthony Anderson, ela será transmitida ao vivo pela plataforma HBO Max e pelo canal pago TNT.
O Emmy é a principal premiação da televisão norte-americana e quase todos os concorrentes estão disponíveis no streaming.
Veja os indicados em série, ator e atriz e onde assisti-los no streaming
COMÉDIA
Série
Abbott Elementary (Star+)
Barry (Amazon Prime Video)
O Urso (Star+)
Jury Duty (Amazon Prime Video)
Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video)
Only Murders in the Building (Star+)
Ted Lasso (AppleTV+)
Wandinha (Netflix)
Ator
Bill Hader, Barry
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Falando a Real (AppleTV+)
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, O Urso
Atriz
Christina Applegate, Disque Amiga para Matar (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan, A Maravilhosa Sra. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face (não disponível no streaming)
Jenna Ortega, Wandinha
DRAMA
Melhor série
Andor (Disney+)
Better Call Saul (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
A Casa do Dragão (HBO Max)
The Last of Us (HBO Max)
Succession (HBO Max)
The White Lotus (HBO Max)
Yellowjackets (Netflix)
Melhor Ator
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man (Star+)
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Melhor Atriz
Sharon Horgan, Mal de Família (AppleTV+)
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale (Star+, Paramount, Globoplay e Amazon Prime Video)
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, A Diplomata (Netflix)
Sarah Snook, Succession
